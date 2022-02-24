ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Canyon Spectral 125 trail bikes boast a supportive suspension system and a playfulness

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Easily navigate through every type of terrain with the Canyon Spectral 125 trail bikes. Available in 5 models, the Canyon Spectral 125 puts its 125 mm of rear travel to good use to offer a closer connection to the trail. Additionally, these trail bikes boast a progressive frame geometry, suspension quality,...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gadget Flow

Bluelounge SocketStation smart hub shelf keeps your charging gadgets raised off the floor

Declutter your space with the Bluelounge SocketStation smart hub shelf. A simple yet convenient gadget, it provides a spot to wind up your cords as well as a place to rest your charging gadget. It gives you a place to store and organize an everyday essential item, so you can say goodbye to your phone on the floor or counter. Moreover, it works with your existing socket setup, too. And it’ll blend right in with its white color. Simply remove your old face plates and replace them with this. Choose from a style that has a single outlet section or two different outlets, depending on what you need. The shelf itself holds up to 3 pounds in weight, and the cord winding channel underneath keeps cables out of sight.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

eufy RoboVac G20 ultra-slim robot vacuum features Smart Dynamic Navigation and deep cleans

Keep on top of cleanliness in your home with the eufy RoboVac G20 ultra-slim robot vacuum. Utilizing Smart Dynamic Navigation, it deep cleans carpets, hard floors, tiles, and more with better coverage than other vacuums. In fact, it targets a larger space in less time. The eufy RoboVac G20 also boasts drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges. Moreover, this ultra-slim robot vacuum features BoostIQ technology to increase suction power up to 2,500 Pa with transitioning between hard floors and carpets. All the while, the specialized rolling brush thoroughly cleans floors by lifting dirt for the vacuum to suction up. Overall, use it day or night thanks to the low 55 dB noise level that’s no louder than the hum of a microwave.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove turns your fire into power

Get more than a meal out of your dinner preparation time with the BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove. This impressive gadget actually turns fire into electricity. Using patented combustion technology, it creates a vortex of smokeless flames. This can cook your meals while charging your gear simultaneously using only the twigs and sticks near your campsite. Delivering 3 watts of power, it charges phones, lights, and other gadgets. And its 3,200 mAh internal battery can charge even if there’s not a fire. This stove boils a liter of water in 4.5 minutes and packs down to the size of a 32 oz. wide-mouth water bottle while weighing only 2.06 pounds. Furthermore, the smart LED dashboard provides real-time feedback on fire strength, fan speed, and power output. Finally, the 4 fan speed settings circulate air, and the honeycomb heat mesh provides a protective barrier from the inner burn chamber.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

NEBO BIG POPPY rechargeable flashlight features a power bank for USB-powered devices

Light up a space with the option of 3 light modes—Lantern, Spot Light, and Flame Emulator—with the NEBO BIG POPPY rechargeable flashlight. Therefore, you can use a light setting to suit your environment and tasks. It features a combination of 300 lumens and a bright 120-lumen spotlight to illuminate an outdoor area. Moreover, this rechargeable flashlight includes a power bank to charge USB-powered devices, such as smartphones. In fact, this device can last up to 15 hours between charges, making it ideal for outdoor trips. Furthermore, this gadget produces a realistic flame without producing heat or a real fire to create a relaxing ambiance. Finally, its built-in, versatile handle makes it easy to carry and target the light toward a specific area.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Gadget Flow

Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone offers polished studio sound that’s broadcast-ready

Achieve studio-grade sound quality with the Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone. Ideal for vocals, instruments, livestreams, and podcasts, it helps to deliver polished studio sound from the comfort of your home. Moreover, the Universal Audio SD-1 enhances clarity, no matter where you record. It even rejects background noises like refrigerators, fans, and ambient sound, which is great for a home setting. With quick controls, you can shape your sound for perfect customization, and its enhanced articulation boost makes audio stand out with added presence. Furthermore, this dynamic microphone comes with an internal shockmount to reduce low-end rumble and mechanical noise. Plus, the built-in windscreen reduces plosives and breath noise. Overall, create professional recordings for natural-sounding results. Finally, shape vocals and instruments with the strip presets.
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectral#Android Apps#Crowdfunding#Canyon#Trail#Vehicles#Cf#Al#Ios#Ar#Vr
WWD

Bloch to Launch Activewear, Studio Shoe for Pilates and Yoga

Click here to read the full article. Bloch has been the go-to brand for the dance community for more than 90 years. Now, the Australia-based company is introducing a shoe targeted to the Pilates, yoga and Barre community as well as an activewear collection. Bloch traces its history to 1932, when Jacob Bloch, a shoemaker from Lithuania, emigrated to Australia. He quickly discovered that the demand for high-end footwear was limited, but was able to chart another path after he met a young dancer who was in search of a pair of pointe shoes to help her stay up on her...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ in 1.8 hours

Power up your MacBook Pro with the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger—in 1.8 hours flat! With 100W PD, it even gets your MacBook Pro 16’’ from 0% to 45% in only 30 minutes. Designed to quickly and efficiently charge laptops, tablets, and phones, it uses advanced GaN+ tech. Incredibly, it has a small size that is 40% smaller than most 96W chargers. Offering dual USB-C ports, it automatically detects and optimizes the power supply to charge your devices well. And it even fast-charges 2 laptops or a laptop and a phone simultaneously. Its ultra-compact and lightweight design makes it easy to take anywhere, and the foldable plug ensures you can easily put it in your bag. Furthermore, it comes with a 4′ 100W USB-C to USB-C LED digital display cable, and it supports up to 5A, 100W PD fast charging and 480 Mbps data transfer speeds.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones include ribbon, condenser & dynamic mics

Upgrade your setup with the Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones. This system includes 34 legendary microphones from brands like Neumann, Sony, and AKG. They range from styles like dynamic and condenser to ribbon. With this, you get the sound you recognize from classic microphones famous artists have used for decades. Use the Apollo interface to test out these microphones with pretty much zero latency through any interface in any DAW. Furthermore, the dual-capsule design allows you to easily record instruments like piano and drums. With dual diaphragms that have gold-sputtered designs, they boast the lowest noise of any microphones in its class. So you can add a precision-built microphone to your studio. In addition to this mic, you’ll get a 10-foot cable, a stand mount, a shockmount, and a rugged flight case.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones feature improved drivers, earpads, and frame design

Enhance your listening experience when you have the Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones. Boasting a new planar driver and a magnetic structure, these headphones extend frequency response to improve the overall sound quality. Moreover, the Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones are 1/3 of the weight of the LCD-4 over-ear headphones for more ergonomic, comfortable wear. All the while, the new sculpted earpad design improves upper midrange response. And the upgraded structural design incorporates magnesium, acetate, and carbon fiber for a durable, high-quality finish. Furthermore, the redesigned sculpted earpads and transparent mesh minimize reflections and resonance for improved audio. Overall, this music gadget’s patent-pending Parallel Uniforce voice coils provide increased voltage headroom. The uniform force also lowers distortion and provides improved sonic resolution.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition multiroom speaker has a custom EQ & multiperson usage

Developed and designed by amp specialists, the Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition multiroom speaker comes from extensive technical research and development. With a custom EQ, it lets guitarists create the sound in their heads. Furthermore, it has a video player and provides multiroom sound as well as multiperson usage. So you can group multiple together to play all at once. Or you can use them separately in each room. Simply click and hold one of the 4 buttons to set your own presets. You can also save playlists, remember radio stations, and more. The Drumfire Blackstar Edition gives you the same quality of sound at home that you would hope for at a live concert. Because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality in the music you listen to every day. A limited-edition hifi speaker, it has the look of an amp stack to show how serious you are about music.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Magnahoodie features an adjustable patent-pending magnetic closure in place of drawstrings

Remain toasty around your neck, head, and ears with the Magnahoodie heavy hoodie. Instead of relying on drawstrings to keep the cold wind and rain out, the Magnahoodie uses a patent-pending, adjustable closure that adequately closes the gaps around your face. This also makes it safe for all activities since it won’t obstruct your view. Furthermore, the whole hoodie contains 2 thick layers of 360 gsm high-quality fabric, keeping you comfy and warm. The fabric consists of 68% polyester, 28% cotton, and 4% spandex providing maximum comfort and stretch as well. The Magnahoodie is infinitely adjustable; wear the hood tight or loose, as a scarf, or as a gator. The quick-release design makes it simple to go back to a casual, loose fit at your leisure. Finally, it features a spacious kangaroo pouch containing a hidden 3.5”x5.5” pocket to secure your valuables.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Jabra Enhance Plus 3-in-1 earbuds feature advanced medical-grade technology for clarity

Hear more from life with the Jabra Enhance Plus 3-in-1 earbuds. They feature medical-grade technology to help you focus on the audio without adjusting the volume. The innovative design includes 4 microphones to minimize background noise and improve speech clarity, so your calls will be crystal clear. Moreover, these 3-in-1 earbuds boast cutting-edge miniaturization techniques, precision microphones, and advanced reduction algorithms. All the while, the water-resistant design enables them to work perfectly come rain or shine. Furthermore, the Jabra Enhance Plus includes 3 listening modes: Adaptive, Focus, and Surround. In particular, Adaptive automatically adjusts to your surroundings and conversation around you. Additionally, the Focus mode uses directional beaming microphones, allowing you to listen to music and focus on one-on-one conversations. Finally, Surround lets you hear more of your surroundings to remain aware.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This solar cargo bike boasting the edgy Cybertruck DNA is a safe ride for dystopian future

The future is uncertain with the environmental issues looking us straight in the face. So, we all are staring at a reality where breathing in clean air will be a privilege. Understandably, bike design will make a U-turn to a more conservative approach to keep up with the times. This motorbike envisioned for such a dystopian future, therefore, makes complete sense.
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy