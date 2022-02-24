Canyon Spectral 125 trail bikes boast a supportive suspension system and a playfulness

Developed and designed by amp specialists, the Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition multiroom speaker comes from extensive technical research and development. With a custom EQ, it lets guitarists create the sound in their heads. Furthermore, it has a video player and provides multiroom sound as well as multiperson usage. So you can group multiple together to play all at once. Or you can use them separately in each room. Simply click and hold one of the 4 buttons to set your own presets. You can also save playlists, remember radio stations, and more. The Drumfire Blackstar Edition gives you the same quality of sound at home that you would hope for at a live concert. Because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality in the music you listen to every day. A limited-edition hifi speaker, it has the look of an amp stack to show how serious you are about music.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO