True freshman pitcher dominates in first start as No. 24 Miami Hurricanes blast FAU Owls
By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
4 days ago
The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes came into their first mid-week game of 2022 on a four-game roll, but with at least a couple questions yet to be answered. 1. How would true freshman Karson Ligon fare in his first collegiate start?. 2. Could the hit-happy Hurricanes cut down on...
Players and Syracuse men's lacrosse coach Gary Gait said there's a lot to learn from the group's 14-10 loss to No. 1 Maryland on Sunday. It was SU's first big game in a while. Tucker Dordevic, whose five goals led Syracuse's offense, said so after the game. "To be honest,...
Way back on Jan. 4, 1996, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, then in his first season as the head coach at Michigan State, beat Bob Knight's Indiana team for his first-ever Big Ten win. Now, 27 years later, Izzo and Knight attached at the hip once again. Knight, who spent...
Mario Cristobal is looking to bring a Miami legend to the Hurricanes. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins legend Jason Taylor is in talks to join Cristobal’s Hurricanes staff. “Jason Taylor and Mario Cristobal have been discussing a job on UM staff, per two people briefed...
As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
EAST LANSING, Mich. — As No. 4 Purdue basketball walked away from the Breslin Center following a 68-65 loss to Michigan State on the road, the sting of an upset loomed heavily over the team. But the Boilermakers weren't the only ones who fell in an upset Saturday, as...
Shaquille O’Neal usually goes after the younger generation of NBA big men. But this time around, he is targeting a big man who is even older than he is. In a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal expressed his opinion that Bill Walton did not deserve to be on the NBA 75 team.
If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
The battle for better positioning in the 2022 NBA Draft is about to resume. With potential stars emerging in Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey, teams are silently vying for the best odds at nabbing one of the coveted prospects. Thus far, Orlando and Detroit have been...
The new NFL year doesn't begin until March 16, but we now know which two teams will open the 2022 preseason schedule. Per Grant Gordon of the league's website, the NFL confirmed Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will begin the preseason portion of the calendar when they face off against each other in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4. Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, along with former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, will be enshrined as members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Aug. 6.
Eight Penn State players arrive at the 2022 NFL Combine this week ready to stamp themselves as draft-ready. Some already have proven their draft value, while others need a strong week in Indianapolis to do some convincing. "I think this is a really good draft, especially when you get into...
Offseason football is all about opportunity and competition. Each new year brings a fresh, blank slate for players to begin earning the trust of the coaching staff for the next season. It is an opportunity for new starters to emerge, young players to crack the two-deep playing rotation, and veterans...
Oklahoma City has a chance to have their pick of the litter when it comes to who it drafts in the upcoming NBA draft. A major position group represented high in the draft is the forward spot, a position which the Thunder could use some help, especially in the paint.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
Miami coach Mario Cristobal may soon add a big name to his staff in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes are in discussions to add NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to their staff, likely in an off-the-field role, according to two sources. Taylor has never coached at the college level, but he has spent the past five years as an assistant coach at South Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. ...
ARLINGTON, Texas – David Sandlin struck out eight batters over six innings and the Oklahoma pitching staff registered 12 total strikeouts as the Sooners defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Saturday night to even the series at Globe Life Field. Sandlin (1-1) scattered five hits and just one walk over his six frames, and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Carter Campbell started the seventh inning with two groundouts, then turned it over to Trevin Michael, who finished the game to earn his second save this week. Michael notched four strikeouts over his 2.1 innings and his only walk was erased in the ninth inning by a caught stealing. In all, OU pitchers retired 18 of the final 20 NSU batters and faced the minimum over the last four innings. “Sandlin settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “In the first inning he hit a guy in the foot and kind of got out of control a little bit, and Jimmy (Crooks) made a great mound visit to get him back in it. He just grinded out those innings and started really pitching. Trevin was outstanding. He kept them off balance. We got the hits when we had to get the hits. It’s (the offense) going to come through, we just have to keep battling and doing what we’re doing.” The Demons (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by shortstop Cam Sibley that followed a single by designated hitter Cole Horton and a double by right fielder Gabe Colaianni. After two one-out singles in the third inning, Sandlin got a ground out and a fly out to strand the runners, and the OU pitching took over from there. NSU’s only other hit was a one-out double that bounced over the infield down the left field line in the fifth inning. Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on an error. He bunted for a single and scored when the throw to first base on shortstop Peyton Graham’s infield single went wide of the bag. Nicklaus, a true freshman, recorded his first two collegiate hits in the game. He also doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning. The Sooners took the 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cade Horton. First baseman Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to right, setting up the run. In the ninth inning, Crooks fired a strike to second baseman Diego Muniz to catch NSU pinch runner Jeffrey Elkins stealing for the second out. It was OU’s third caught stealing of the season, but the first true stolen base attempt (the other two were pickoff attempts to first base). The Sooners and Demons conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
As expected, there has been little information about the life of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since he retired from the game of football at the age of 29—just weeks before the start of the 2019 season. His latest appearance came at the National Championship Game, which took...
Comments / 0