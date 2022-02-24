ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

True freshman pitcher dominates in first start as No. 24 Miami Hurricanes blast FAU Owls

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 24 Miami Hurricanes came into their first mid-week game of 2022 on a four-game roll, but with at least a couple questions yet to be answered. 1. How would true freshman Karson Ligon fare in his first collegiate start?. 2. Could the hit-happy Hurricanes cut down on...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Dimare
Miami Herald

NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder Hanging on to Fourth Best Draft Odds

The battle for better positioning in the 2022 NBA Draft is about to resume. With potential stars emerging in Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey, teams are silently vying for the best odds at nabbing one of the coveted prospects. Thus far, Orlando and Detroit have been...
NBA
Yardbarker

Raiders, Jaguars to open preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The new NFL year doesn't begin until March 16, but we now know which two teams will open the 2022 preseason schedule. Per Grant Gordon of the league's website, the NFL confirmed Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will begin the preseason portion of the calendar when they face off against each other in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4. Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, along with former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, will be enshrined as members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Aug. 6.
NFL
Miami Herald

Scouting Penn State’s Most Intriguing Draft Prospects

Eight Penn State players arrive at the 2022 NFL Combine this week ready to stamp themselves as draft-ready. Some already have proven their draft value, while others need a strong week in Indianapolis to do some convincing. "I think this is a really good draft, especially when you get into...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes#Fau#College Baseball#Fau Owls
247Sports

Ten Miami Hurricanes that have something to prove during spring football

Offseason football is all about opportunity and competition. Each new year brings a fresh, blank slate for players to begin earning the trust of the coaching staff for the next season. It is an opportunity for new starters to emerge, young players to crack the two-deep playing rotation, and veterans...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Thunder Draft: Does Smith, Holmgren or Banchero Fit Best?

Oklahoma City has a chance to have their pick of the litter when it comes to who it drafts in the upcoming NBA draft. A major position group represented high in the draft is the forward spot, a position which the Thunder could use some help, especially in the paint.
NBA
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins legend Jason Taylor in discussions to join Miami Hurricanes’ staff

Miami coach Mario Cristobal may soon add a big name to his staff in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes are in discussions to add NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to their staff, likely in an off-the-field role, according to two sources. Taylor has never coached at the college level, but he has spent the past five years as an assistant coach at South Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU pitchers dominate in win over Northwestern

ARLINGTON, Texas – David Sandlin struck out eight batters over six innings and the Oklahoma pitching staff registered 12 total strikeouts as the Sooners defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Saturday night to even the series at Globe Life Field. Sandlin (1-1) scattered five hits and just one walk over his six frames, and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Carter Campbell started the seventh inning with two groundouts, then turned it over to Trevin Michael, who finished the game to earn his second save this week. Michael notched four strikeouts over his 2.1 innings and his only walk was erased in the ninth inning by a caught stealing. In all, OU pitchers retired 18 of the final 20 NSU batters and faced the minimum over the last four innings. “Sandlin settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “In the first inning he hit a guy in the foot and kind of got out of control a little bit, and Jimmy (Crooks) made a great mound visit to get him back in it. He just grinded out those innings and started really pitching. Trevin was outstanding. He kept them off balance. We got the hits when we had to get the hits. It’s (the offense) going to come through, we just have to keep battling and doing what we’re doing.” The Demons (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by shortstop Cam Sibley that followed a single by designated hitter Cole Horton and a double by right fielder Gabe Colaianni. After two one-out singles in the third inning, Sandlin got a ground out and a fly out to strand the runners, and the OU pitching took over from there. NSU’s only other hit was a one-out double that bounced over the infield down the left field line in the fifth inning. Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on an error. He bunted for a single and scored when the throw to first base on shortstop Peyton Graham’s infield single went wide of the bag. Nicklaus, a true freshman, recorded his first two collegiate hits in the game. He also doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning. The Sooners took the 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cade Horton. First baseman Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to right, setting up the run. In the ninth inning, Crooks fired a strike to second baseman Diego Muniz to catch NSU pinch runner Jeffrey Elkins stealing for the second out. It was OU’s third caught stealing of the season, but the first true stolen base attempt (the other two were pickoff attempts to first base). The Sooners and Demons conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy