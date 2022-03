CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa House of Representatives approved their tax cut bill with a 61-37 vote. It is now in the Senate for consideration. Right now, Iowa has a graduated income tax rate, meaning the more money you make the higher rate you are taxed at. Someone who makes $35,000/year is taxed at 6.25%. If you make $75,420 annually, it is more than 8.5%.

