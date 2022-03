JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Representatives for the league and union paused exchanging formal proposals and instead held a series of smaller meetings with one day left until Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage an on-time start to the regular season. The reps used those meetings to probe for what it would take to reach a deal. The sides head into Monday’s deadline day set to negotiate for the eighth straight day. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled. Talks at Roger Dean Stadium are set to resume at 10 a.m. Monday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO