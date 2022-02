The Inuit are a group of culturally similar indigenous peoples inhabiting the Arctic and subarctic regions of Greenland, Canada, and Alaska in the United States. Like many other Indigenous cultures, European colonization left the Inuit struggling to preserve their ways of life, traditions, and languages in an environment of systemic oppression. That is why Miali Coley-Sudlovenick, an Inuit woman herself, is seeking to preserve her language through an online course. She teaches Inuktitut, one of the dialects spoken by the Inuit, to her people as well as anyone else who wants to learn. She believes it is one way to preserve her culture, CNN reports.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO