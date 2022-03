Skillz missed Q4'21 revenue targets while spending 140% of revenue on just marketing. Skillz (SKLZ) just provided 2022 guidance completely resetting the business model of the mobile gaming platform. The news crushes shareholders hopeful the company lived up to original promises of a booming competitive business for real gaming. My investment thesis turned more Neutral on the stock far too soon as the updated guidance is brutally painful returning the view to very Bearish.

