BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts state agency responsible for overseeing the construction and management of public buildings hasn’t been diligent enough in monitoring and enforcing state goals for the inclusion of women and minority workers, a report from the state auditor’s office found. The audit, released Wednesday, found the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance did not have sufficient processes in place to effectively monitor its contractors’ compliance with workforce participation goals for women and minorities. According to state guidelines, each construction contract should include goals that at least 15.3% of hours of construction work be performed by minority workers...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO