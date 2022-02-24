Manhattan DA returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece
By Associated Press
PIX11
5 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York say dozens of looted antiquities seized from collector and billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years-long investigation are being returned to the people of Greece.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday that the artifacts include a sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C. that’s worth $14 million.
The handover of the ancient objects to Greece is occurring after the district attorney’s office announced a deal in December under which Steinhardt was to surrender $70 million worth of artifacts acquired illegally from Greece and other countries.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just days after he became Manhattan district attorney — and days after he announced controversial policy changes — there were calls for Alvin Bragg to be removed from office. Headline after headline accused Bragg of being soft on crime, with some going as far as to call him “pro-crime.” But preliminary […]
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE DISASTERS OF WAR. As fighting rages in Ukraine, museums across the country are working to safeguard their collections, the New York Times reports. Aleksandra Kovalchuk, the director of the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, told the paper via WhatsApp that staffers were “hiding” art in “the basement. Trying to arrange security. Barbed wire.” The organizers of the nation’s Venice Biennale pavilion, which is scheduled to open in April, said that they are not currently working on the project “due to the danger to our lives,” Artnet News reports. The star of that planned show, artist Pavlo...
Shortly after listing on a prayer, Jon Bon Jovi has said goodbye to his Manhattan condo. According to the Compass listing for the Greenwich Village four-bedroom, the new owner inked the contract for the unit on Feb. 16, shortly after the property listed on Feb. 10. While property records have...
The Whole Foods in NoMad is at risk of defaulting on its lease amid a legal dispute involving a gas hookup. The grocer's landlord at 63 Madison Ave. says the tenant is behind on its rent, but Whole Foods says the landlord hasn’t fulfilled the obligations stated in the lease, making it impossible for the grocer to fully operate in the space, Crain's New York Business reported.
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a woman — and her dog — Jan. 2, officials said Tuesday. Namel Colon, 36, is accused of killing 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa and her pitbull. An NYPD spokesperson initially said police believed Ynoa was targeted. PETA said they would pay $5,000 to anyone who gave […]
Mayor Eric Adams said he supports rolling back New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine passport requirements — but cautioned that any action would require the sign-off of his health officials as they continue assessing the impacts of the Omicron variant’s receding wave. “Yes. I can’t wait to get...
Three apparently armed individuals entered a Manhattan barbershop Sunday and stole $150,000 worth of jewelry from a man, according to surveillance video and information shared by police. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:12 a.m. inside of Jordan MVP Barbershop, located at 4411 Broadway. In a tweet the NYPD...
FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A FedEx driver struck and killed an 83-year-old woman Thursday morning, police said. Cecilia Armesto was hit at he corner of Union Turnpike and 193rd Street at about 9:49 a.m., police said. She sustained trauma to her body, and was pronounced dead at a Queens hospital after being transported by […]
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of thieves hit a Manhattan consignment shop Sunday, making off with nearly $500,000 of goods, police said Tuesday. The two suspects entered the Madison Avenue store at about 6 p.m., and removed jewelry, watches and handbags from inside. The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth $498,000, […]
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Officers found a 65-year-old woman dead inside her Brooklyn apartment Wednesday evening, police said Thursday. The woman, Angelina Grimes, was face down and had signs of trauma to her face, police said. EMS pronounced her dead inside the Lenox Road apartment complex. The city’s medical examiner will determine Grimes’ cause of […]
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man forcibly removed cash from a victim Feb. 17, police said Friday. The suspect approached the 62-year-old man in front of a Broadway convenience store about 6:48 p.m., police said. A scuffle between the two was caught on surveillance video — in it, the suspect is seen repeatedly pushing […]
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenage girl was the victim of hate speech while waiting on a subway platform Feb. 18, police said Friday. The 17-year-old girl was standing on an E and F train platform inside the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station about 7:50 a.m. when she was approached by a stranger. The […]
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Mitchell Harper reached out to PIX11 News after his 80-year-old mother’s personal items vanished. Helen Harper is a patient at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, recovering after fracturing her leg. On Jan. 21, Helen Harper went to a doctor’s appointment with a specialist; a medical transport service picked up Harper and […]
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The group seen on video brutally robbing a delivery driver Feb. 6 has been involved in at least six other incidents since the start of the month, police said Saturday. The group — reported to be between four and seven people — first attacked in front of 10 Park Terrace East […]
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who ran off after threatening a teenage boy Jan. 10, police said Saturday. The 14-year-old victim was walking near Pleasant Place and Herkimer Street in Brooklyn when he was approached by the two men. One of the suspects told the boy he had a gun, […]
Comments / 0