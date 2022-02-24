ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan DA returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York say dozens of looted antiquities seized from collector and billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years-long investigation are being returned to the people of Greece.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday that the artifacts include a sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C. that’s worth $14 million.

The handover of the ancient objects to Greece is occurring after the district attorney’s office announced a deal in December under which Steinhardt was to surrender $70 million worth of artifacts acquired illegally from Greece and other countries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tO3Xk_0eNMswSC00
    Stolen antiquities are displayed at a news conference at the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dozens of looted antiquities seized from collector and billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years-long investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York. (AP Photo/David R. Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oW5rG_0eNMswSC00
    Stolen antiquities are displayed at a news conference at the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dozens of looted antiquities seized from collector and billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years-long investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York. (AP Photo/David R. Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5KNm_0eNMswSC00
    A sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C., known as a kouros, is presented at a news conference at the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dozens of looted antiquities seized from collector and billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years-long investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York. (AP Photo/David R. Martin)
