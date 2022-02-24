ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man’ Team Thought the Spider-Verse Was “So Screwed”

By Kyle Burlingame
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller admit that they thought they were “so screwed” after some early testing for the animated feature. Ever since Tom Holland joined the MCU as the new Spider-Man it feels like the superhero has been in everything....

