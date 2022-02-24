‘Spider-Man’ Team Thought the Spider-Verse Was “So Screwed”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's producers shared the reaction to early test screenings for the movie. In an appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord explored feeling lost or nervous about a big movie. In their example, testing the movie in Arizona had them feeling shaken in the quality of their work. However, the final reactions proved them right in the end. During this era of instant fan appraisal, it can be hard to pivot away from well-worn storylines for your own vision. But, that can pay some serious dividends if you can get people to buy in. For Lord and Miller, they've made a career in getting these wacky takes on established IP greenlit. But, unlike some other contenders, audiences absolutely love what they do with familiar characters outside of their normal realms.

