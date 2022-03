The first loss of Austin Vanderford’s career was a tough one, but he’s keeping a positive perspective on the experience. Vanderford leared a hard lesson – that there are levels to mixed martial arts – Friday at Bellator 275 after middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi schooled him en route to a TKO victory in just 85 seconds at 3Arena in Dublin. The victory was the 49th overall of Mousasi’s decorated career. For Vanderford, it was his first loss in 12 professional fights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO