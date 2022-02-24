Former Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons Will Be Appear At Wrestlemania 38

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons looked up to some of the greatest in the game en route to his terrific rookie season in the NFL. Parsons, a native of Harrisburg, PA, was a five-star recruit according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. That five-star rating made him the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, as well as the No. 1 linebacker in the class and No. 1 recruit out of the state of Pennsylvania. He opted to stay local for college, committing to James Franklin at Penn State, and had a terrific two-year career with the Nittany Lions, ultimately forgoing his third season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

