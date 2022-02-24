ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons Will Be Appear At Wrestlemania 38

By Brandon Walker
nittanysportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Penn State linebacker and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys will appear at WWE WrestleMania 38. The event will take place on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX...

nittanysportsnow.com

