‘All-Around Calamity’: State Senator Calls For Investigation Into RMV Road Test Scandal

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts state senator is calling for an investigation into the Registry of Motor Vehicles after 2,100 drivers got licenses without taking a road test . Senator Diana DiZoglio from Methuen is calling on legislative leaders to hold an oversight hearing.

Four RMV workers have been fired, and earlier this month, the drivers were told to take the road test in 10 days or their licenses would be suspended.

DiZoglio said there are also some Massachusetts residents who did take the road test but were lumped in with those who got their licenses without taking them.

“This situation is all-around calamity and the RMV has been frustratingly vague in providing the public with answers, including how this happened in the first place,” DiZoglio said in a letter to Senate President Karen Spilka.

Investigators found that, starting back in April 2018, about 2,100 people had been given drivers licenses by two road test examiners at the Brockton center without ever taking a road test.

The two examiners and two service center employees were fired.