The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler did not speak with the media following the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. As a result, he was fined $25,000 by the league because of not speaking with reporters. Butler was voted one of the reserves for the Eastern Conference. He leads the team with 21.8 points per game and averages 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Butler also passed LeBron James for most career triple-doubles in franchise history.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO