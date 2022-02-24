ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Gives Birth to First Child

By Joshua Espinoza
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence has reportedly taken on a new and exciting role. According to public records reviewed by TMZ, the 31-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child. Though the outlet could not verify the baby’s birthday or sex, it confirmed Lawerence had given birth somewhere in Los Angeles County. The...

HollywoodLife

Cooke Maroney: 5 Things To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Amid Their Baby News

Cooke Maroney is more than just Jennifer Lawrence’s husband — he’s now also the father of her baby. Want to know more? Here’s his interesting background. Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, have welcomed their first baby together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke has his own impressive street credibility.
