‘Arthur’ Finale Reveals the Futures Of Each Main Character

After over 250 episodes and movie specials, everyone’s favorite aardvark Arthur is coming to an end on PBS tonight with four very special episodes. In a flashforward 25 years later, the finale will take a look at the kids of Elwood City as grown-ups and give a glimpse into their futures, according to a press release by PBS. Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated series based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown. The series broke many boundaries in children’s television. The show discussed topics like racism, gay marriage, autism, and Alzheimer’s during its many years on PBS. Arthur’s quick-witted humor and self-awareness also inspired many memes, with many going viral on Tik Tok and Twitter. Despite the final episodes airing tonight, Arthur will live on in podcasts and digital shorts produced by PBS.
