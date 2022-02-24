ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Arthur’ Finale Reveals the Futures Of Each Main Character

By Claire Epting
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 25 years on PBS Kids, Arthur has concluded its final season. The beloved animated series about an anthropomorphic aardvark — based on the best-selling children's books by Marc Brown — wrapped things up by giving us a glimpse into the futures of our favorite characters. Arthur’s...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Arthur creator Marc Brown on appearing as himself in finale, ending at 25 seasons and the show's post-TV future

Brown, whose PBS kids show ended Monday as the longest-running children's show in U.S. history, says it wasn't his idea to appear in the finale. "I like to have Arthur be front and center! I like to be behind the curtain," he tells Variety. "And I think I appeared one other time. It was in an episode where Sue Ellen came to a bookstore, and I was signing books. Go figure!" Why is the 25th season the last one? "We decided a few years ago that 25 would be a nice place to end," he says. "He’s become the longest-running animated children’s show in history, and we have gathered over 600 stories now about topics that I think are going to be timeless. They’ll go on helping kids and families. But when we started Arthur 25 years ago, we didn’t have a lot of the technology that we have today, and we want to try some new things and see how we can play with those to reach kids. Podcasts, and new games that we can invent; we want to continue doing public service spots on PBS, maybe specials! The door is open to us to try new things with PBS. It’s fun to solve new puzzles!"
TV SERIES
Vulture

Hey! Arthur’s Final Episode Airs Tonight

After over 250 episodes and movie specials, everyone’s favorite aardvark Arthur is coming to an end on PBS tonight with four very special episodes. In a flashforward 25 years later, the finale will take a look at the kids of Elwood City as grown-ups and give a glimpse into their futures, according to a press release by PBS. Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated series based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown. The series broke many boundaries in children’s television. The show discussed topics like racism, gay marriage, autism, and Alzheimer’s during its many years on PBS. Arthur’s quick-witted humor and self-awareness also inspired many memes, with many going viral on Tik Tok and Twitter. Despite the final episodes airing tonight, Arthur will live on in podcasts and digital shorts produced by PBS.
TV SERIES
Deseret News

What happened in the ‘Arthur’ series finale?

The longest-running children’s show “Arthur” dropped its series finale Tuesday night, closing the book on a historic franchise. What happened: The final episode, titled “All Grown Up,” took place 20 years in the future and showed what happened to Arthur, his sister D.W., Buster, Brian, Muffy and Sue Ellen as they reached their 20s, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Design#Sugar Bowl#Pbs Kids
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Arthur' Ends Series With Characters in the Year 2042

After 24 seasons, Arthur said goodbye. The animated series is the longest-running children's animated series in the history of US television. As a treat in the final episode titled "All Grown Up" which aired on Feb. 21, the show took place 20 years into the future and showcased the future lives of his sister D.W., and friends Buster, Brian, Muffy, and Sue Ellen in their 20s. Arthur became a graphic novelist and published his first book. His crew didn't do too bad either.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'No Exit': Character Posters Reveal the Main Players in Hulu's Survival Thriller

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the arrival of the weekend, 20th Century Studios has released several character posters featuring all the main players in the upcoming Hulu film, No Exit. Slated for an arrival date of February, 25, the streamer’s newest thriller looks like it will keep audiences guessing until the very end.
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy