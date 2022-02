The students rushed the court Thursday night to celebrate a victory against No. 12 UCLA and quickly Oregon’s players joined the party. Some stayed longer than others. “Jacob (Young) wanted to stay out there for a slumber party,” coach Dana Altman joked about the starting guard, who eventually had to be pulled out of the fray and directed to the locker room. “I wanted the guys to enjoy it a little bit, but I think Jacob would still be out there if had let him.”

