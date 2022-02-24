The rule of 72 with finance expert Terry Savage

Our respective intros to money management vary. Some of us are taught the concept of personal finance as children while others, like me, start saving and spending smartly as adults. All of us make mistakes along the way. There are many factors that impact our relationship to money as well, including our upbringings, privilege, stigmas, and more. Social media has served as an equalizer of sorts, giving us more access than ever to female finance experts who practice what they preach and offer on-the-go guidance for entrepreneurs, creators, and people who simply want to be more responsible with their cashflow. Between...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO