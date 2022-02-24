ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The rule of 72 with finance expert Terry Savage

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Hansen is joined by registered investment advisor, blogger, and the author of four best-selling...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

14 Experts Share ‘Finance 101’ Tips For New Entrepreneurs

Keeping tight control of the finances is an essential part of running a successful business—especially when that business is just getting off the ground. However, without prior experience in business finance, new entrepreneurs may face a large learning curve at first. From bookkeeping to payroll to estimated tax payments,...
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

10 Female Finance Experts We Love Learning From

Our respective intros to money management vary. Some of us are taught the concept of personal finance as children while others, like me, start saving and spending smartly as adults. All of us make mistakes along the way. There are many factors that impact our relationship to money as well, including our upbringings, privilege, stigmas, and more. Social media has served as an equalizer of sorts, giving us more access than ever to female finance experts who practice what they preach and offer on-the-go guidance for entrepreneurs, creators, and people who simply want to be more responsible with their cashflow. Between...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy