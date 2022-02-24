Los Angeles County Lifeguards Rescue Injured Dolphin

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The man who died in a high-speed crash near downtown Los Angeles was identified Saturday by county authorities.
Ervin Pereira, 29, was identified as the victim of the crash that also injured another man, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Officers sent to the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway, also known as SR- 110, south of Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium about 2 a.m. Friday found a car flipped on its side and debris strewn on the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Pereira, who was the passenger in the car that overturned, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the 2009 Volkswagen CC was northbound “at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons (he) lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to veer toward the right side of the roadway and collide with a wood/metal guardrail before then colliding with a metal pole located within the right shoulder,” the CHP said in a statement.
The driver of the Volkswagen CC was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331.
