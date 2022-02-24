ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County Lifeguards Rescue Injured Dolphin

POINT DUME (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Lifeguards rescued an injured dolphin who beached at Point Dume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1Qnu_0eNMewfa00

(Credit: LA County Lifeguards)

The lifeguards, which is a division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, moved the dolphin from the shoreline onto the back of a truck and transferred it to Marine Wildlife Rescue.

In photos, several cuts could be seen on the injured dolphin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5XoE_0eNMewfa00

(Credit: LA County Lifeguards)

“Sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” LA County Lifeguards tweeted.

