Top Dell Deals: Save Up To 45% on Laptops, Desktops, Monitors & Alienware Gaming Gear

By John Velasco
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We love searching for the best deals of the day . While most consumers associate Dell with nothing more than laptops and desktops, the PC maker actually has a robust portfolio of products that run the gamut from gaming to office gadgets. And while Dell products might not be the sexiest gadgets, the company reliably produces one of the world’s best laptops year after year. Best of all, there’s always a continuous flow of Dell deals that we update regularly.

Instead of having to rummage through the entire listing, we’ve curated some of the best Dell deals around — so all you need to do is check back here to see what’s worth purchasing. And you know what? These Dell deals are often generous, with many core products such as Inspiron laptops selling at close to 50% discounts.

The Top Dell Deals for Feb. 2022

In addition, here are some more reasons to get excited about the best Dell discounts of the month:

  • Free shipping on most products
  • Discounted products from other brands you know about
  • Free 1-year hardware service on laptops and desktops

Best Dell Laptop Deal

The Inspiron name has been around for a long time, so it comes as no surprise that it gets discounted often. Right now, we suggest snagging the Dell Inspiron 15 Touch because it packages the best specs and performance for the price. Armed with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with Radeon Graphics, it has enough horsepower to make it cut as an all-around laptop perfect for personal and work use.

It also features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Display that’s also a touchscreen, which certainly is an added treat for its price range. These features are still packaged together in a sleek and lightweight design that tips the scale at 3.62 pounds.

While this is the best dell laptop deal right now, there are several other options worth exploring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6npr_0eNMerFx00


Buy: Dell Inspiron 15 Touch Laptop $549.99 (orig. $688.99) 20% OFF

Best Dell Gaming PC Deal

Who says you need to spend over $1,000 on a gaming setup ? Dell doesn’t think so, which is why you’ll want to check out the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. What’s notable here is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU paired with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10870H processor.

This combination has the muscle power to deliver smooth and precise performances for all your gaming sessions. That’s because it also incorporates an Alienware-inspired thermal design with its dual air-intake system to dissipate heat better — ensuring that the laptop remains cool no matter what.

Need more options? Then check out all these other Dell gaming PC deals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cislN_0eNMerFx00


Buy: Dell G15 Gaming Laptop $849.99 (orig. $1218.99) 30% OFF

Best Dell Desktop Deals

Desktop PCs are extremely useful for home offices, but they often take up a fair amount of space on your desk and floor. However, with the Dell Inspiron 24 5000, you’re getting a powerful machine wrapped into an all-in-one design . First of all, you’ll have a spacious 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Narrow Border AIT Infinity Touch Display for all your work, but Dell makes it better because the PC hardware is built into the display. This Dell Inspiron gets its power from an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state hard drive.

This all-in-one desktop also has a touchscreen for even better interaction if the mouse and keyboard setup doesn’t suit you. And yes, there’s even a pop-up webcam for all of your video conferences. You get all of this in a machine that’s well under $1,000.

Sure, not everyone fancies the all-in-one design, but don’t worry because there are traditional designs you can find with these other Dell desktop deals .

Read More: The 12 Best Desktop Computers for 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRdLZ_0eNMerFx00


Buy: Dell Inspiron 24 5000 $799.99 (orig. $979.99) 18% OFF

Best Dell Monitor Deals

Don’t get us wrong, many of the top Dell deals of the month include monitors, but one particular discount captured our attention more than the others. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features a 24.5-inch 1080p IPS display with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. The latter’s especially important because, for gamers, the difference between a slight stutter in response time can mean the difference between hitting your target or not.

There are also a variety of ports on the back of this gaming monitor, so users don’t have to worry about plugging things directly into a nearby tower. These ports help lessen clutter on a desk, which can be a distraction when you’re deep into a match.

Interestingly enough, there are many discounted options, and you can check out the entire lineup of Dell monitor deals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvJyK_0eNMerFx00


Buy: Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor $289.99 (orig. $524.99) 45% OFF

Best Dell Accessories Deal

Lastly, you should also know about Dell’s accessories deals, which covers gadgets such as mice, keyboard, gaming consoles, and more. Right now, the best Dell accessories deal is on the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. When precision and control matter with gaming, this mouse delivers all the proper responses to ensure you’re hitting all the targets with accuracy. No one likes a jittery mouse when you’re trying to get the crosshairs on your next mark.

The Logitech G604 is also a wireless mouse with a single AA battery of 240 hours of battery life. Given that it usually sells for over $100, Dell’s deal on the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is pretty irresistible.

In addition to other mice, Dell has a healthy selection of accessories deals that are worth buying to compliment your gear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQlPj_0eNMerFx00


Buy: Logitech G604 Lightspeed Mouse $69.99 (orig. $109.99) 36% OFF

ELECTRONICS
