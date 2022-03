In the top of the fifth inning, Ross Lovich and Josh Day hit back-to-back home runs to give Missouri baseball all the offense it needed in its 4-1 win over Louisiana-Monroe. It was another quiet day for the Tigers' offense. Their first score came because of an error. Tre Morris hit an infield single with runners on first and second, then the Warhawks' first baseman misfired trying to throw out the runner at third. The error allowed for Trevor Austin to advance home. Missouri tacked on a final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO