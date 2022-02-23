Humans are pretty awful.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To the driver of the Benz yakking into his phone, on Sandy in Hollywood. I’m so thrilled karma bit you in the ass. A guy was crossing the street at an intersection, in the right of way, carrying a freshly made coffee drink. Because he was in the right of way and you were pissed off at having to follow the law by allowing him to cross, you decided to scream “fatass!” at him. It was beautiful, because across the street, I could see that twinkle in coffee dude’s eye, as he immediately turned around and chucked that large drink, through your window, and then kept walking in his merry way with a smile on his face. He started laughing and shrugged as you began screaming at him and continued walking. It was beautiful to see considering just how shitty the world is at this moment. You TOTALLY had it coming, and your leather interior should maybe remind you to be a bit more polite to people, dontcha think?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO