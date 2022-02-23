ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humans are pretty awful.

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. It's no longer tolerable. It's beyond clear that everything people do are just forms of self-comforting performances designed to get them from the morning and help them sleep at...

Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
The Oregonian

Portland TV news: Maggie Vespa to leave KGW, Pat Dooris will host ‘The Story,’ more

More changes are happening at Portland TV stations, with some new faces joining the local news broadcasts, and one very familiar face departing. Maggie Vespa, who has been a reporter and anchor with KGW-TV for seven years, announced on Monday’s “The Story” that she’s stepping down as host of the weeknight broadcast, and will be leaving Portland’s NBC affiliate next month.
The Portland Mercury

Quick reminder...

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. ...for all you Vantuckians not familiar with basic courtesy and "mommy State" traffic laws in Portland: a pedestrian crosswalk must be clear before you plow through with your big ol' pickup truck, and a red light means you need to stop, not speed up. Your yee-haw cowboy "street rools" are null in Portland, Daddy Skidmarks.
KGW

'It's really sad': Crook breaks into Portland nonprofit twice

PORTLAND, Oregon — A Portland nonprofit was broken into not once but twice over the weekend, with the burglar getting away with thousands of dollars in property. It happened at Compassion Connect at 12135 SE Lincoln Street in Portland. Security cameras captured the burglar the first time early Saturday morning.
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning America

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. It's nice to see some of you waking up this morning. Yes, many things happened while you were sleeping, but rather than focus on the feelings of missing out, or shame, or guilt, or other negative self-talk, focus on the fact that you are awake now and we have much to do today.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
The Portland Mercury

I love you

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I see how you do you best to put the needs of others first. I see how we can frustrate you at times. I see your heart breaking. I...
TMZ.com

Put An End To Your Awful Snoring Once And For All

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Snoring is a minor ailment … up to the point that it isn’t. Smart Nora is an insert you put inside your pillowcase that’s connected to a small, unobtrusive “pebble” you use to control the device. Once you go to sleep, Nora will keep an ear out for early signs of snoring, and when they occur, the insert will inflate. That in turn will cause a gentle movement underneath your slumbering head, which stimulates your throat muscles and keeps you from snoring, all without waking you up.
The Portland Mercury

Multiple Choice Pop Quiz

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In the event of conflict among Portlanders, which criteria are most vital when the police file a report?. A) Do any of those involved own a house?. B) Are...
The Portland Mercury

Another Fine Example

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Make no mistake Putin started this war and is solely responsible for the tragedies we will experience. But sometime, someday, we may re-enter a world of nuance and ask what behaviors may have factored into, emboldened, or even catalyzed his decision making process.
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
MarketWatch

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine found to be much less affective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11: NYT

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE, -1.63% and German partner BioNTech SE. is much less effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 than in older people, according to a new dataset from health officials in New York state, the New York Times reported. For now, the Pfizer/BioNTech shot is the only one authorized for use in that age group. And while it still protects against severe disease, it offers hardly any protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization, according to the data, which were collected during the recent surge caused by the highly infectious omicron variant. The vaccine's poorer performance may stem from the fact that children are given one-third the dose offered to older children and adults, officials and researchers said, [l: according to the Times. The vaccine has also performed weakly in children aged 2 to 4 years old, who were given an even smaller dose.
The Portland Mercury

POP QUIZ PDX: Portland's Sassiest Trivia Quiz (This Week Featuring... POTATOES!)

BUENOS DIAS, BIG BRAIN! It's time once again to put your exceptionally brainy brain to the test with the newest edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly quiz chock full of sassy, fun multiple choice questions about what happened in Portland during the past week, along with a couple of rando questions just for laughs. And this week we're gonna test your knowledge on... *checks notes*...POTATOES. (Oh, and don't worry, there are also lots of non-potato questions as well!)
The Portland Mercury

Room For Cream?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To the driver of the Benz yakking into his phone, on Sandy in Hollywood. I’m so thrilled karma bit you in the ass. A guy was crossing the street at an intersection, in the right of way, carrying a freshly made coffee drink. Because he was in the right of way and you were pissed off at having to follow the law by allowing him to cross, you decided to scream “fatass!” at him. It was beautiful, because across the street, I could see that twinkle in coffee dude’s eye, as he immediately turned around and chucked that large drink, through your window, and then kept walking in his merry way with a smile on his face. He started laughing and shrugged as you began screaming at him and continued walking. It was beautiful to see considering just how shitty the world is at this moment. You TOTALLY had it coming, and your leather interior should maybe remind you to be a bit more polite to people, dontcha think?
