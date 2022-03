WALLINGFORD — Aging traffic signaling equipment throughout town is set to be upgraded or replaced as repairs have become increasingly necessary over the years. “Most of this is very aging infrastructure. Most of it was installed in the early 90s and the other part of it in the late 80s — so this stuff is 30, 40 years old,” Public Works Director Robert Baltramaitis told the Town Council during its Tuesday night meeting. The council approved $500,000 for the project, with the state fully reimbursing the town for the expense.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO