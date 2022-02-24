ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sleng Teng: How a Japanese woman influenced Jamaica's reggae

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMEDO_0eNMaCeM00

A musical revolution in Jamaica has a connection with a bouncy rhythm from a portable electronic keyboard that’s the brainchild of a Japanese woman.

The pattern that resonates in the 1985 reggae hit by Wayne Smith , “Under Mi Sleng Teng," came from Casiotone MT-40, which went on sale in 1981, the first product Hiroko Okuda worked on after joining the Tokyo-based company behind G-Shock watches.

“It’s really like my first child, and the child turned out so well it’s outright moving,” said Okuda, honored as “the mother of Sleng Teng” among the hard-core reggae aficionados.

Sleng Teng is a form of digital Jamaican music that began in the mid-1980s, part of the rich repertoire of the disco-like genre called “dancehall.” No one contests the key role played by artists like Smith and King Jammy, as well as the humble, battery-operated, $150 MT-40.

One of the rhythm patterns Okuda created called “rock” on the MT-40 evolved into “Sleng Teng riddim.”

As legend goes, Noel Davey, the Grammy-winning keyboard player for the Marley Brothers, got an MT-40 from a friend, who picked it up in California. Before, Davey was blowing into a Melodica portable keyboard for that sound.

Davey was toying around with the MT-40 and chanced upon the beat that’s in Smith’s megahit “Under Mi Sleng Teng.”

And the rest is history, so to speak.

“You don’t plan,” Davey said, when asked about that moment.

There are so many buttons on the MT-40, he was “fooling around,” found it, lost it, then had to look for it and found it again.

“It was a searching process,” he said from Kingston, Jamaica.

The power of reggae comes from its healing effect, like “therapy,” being a music for the poor, for those moving up against apartheid, for the people, he said.

Davey, who has never been to Japan, said he would like to meet Okuda. The two share something in common — just as he feels he has never been properly credited for his role in the history of reggae, he stressed Okuda deserves credit for the Casio instrument.

That groove went on to inspire much of subsequent reggae, distinctly heard in works by Sugar Minott, Ibo Cooper, Gregory Isaacs and Dennis Brown.

Michael “Megahbass” Fletcher, a musician in Jamaica, said repetitive music isn’t inferior.

“It has its place,” he said, demonstrating Sleng Teng on his bass. “A good song is a good song.”

Fletcher said other keyboards were also used to play Sleng Teng, such as Casio CZ-101 and Yamaha DX100, from Casio’s Japanese rival.

“Sleng Teng will never die,” said Fletcher, who has performed or produced songs for Shaggy, Maxi Priest and Alborosie.

Okuda, whose graduation thesis at Kunitachi College of Music in Tokyo was on reggae, was among the first recruits at Casio Computer Co. assigned to work on musical instruments, then a new sector for the company.

The company didn’t have very many musicians, and she was the one with background in world music. Okuda had immersed herself in reggae in the late 1970s, including going to Bob Marley’s concerts in Japan.

Okuda worked out six kinds of rhythms for the MT-40, including samba, swing and waltz, creating a bass line and a beat.

She also created two licks called “fill ins” to be played between sections of a song — or at the start of a song, as it is in “Under Mi Sleng Teng.”

For the prototype, she initially had an even more brash punk-rock-like rhythm called “avant garde.” The managers killed it as “too crazy.”

At least the “rock” pattern got approved, Okuda recalled with a laugh.

Casio’s main business was calculators, not keyboards, and so Okuda’s invention didn’t make much of a wave at her company. Okuda said she was usually among a handful of women in a room filled with men.

“I was a pioneer in so many places, and there were Japan’s old ways everywhere I went. I had to put up a fight each time,” she said.

She was never promoted to managerial positions, and never chosen for a business trip abroad. She has not traveled to Jamaica, or anywhere else except for China.

When asked if she has any advice for working women, Okuda pointed out having a special skill tends to help. She also has an extremely supportive husband, who took on much of the child-care responsibilities.

That definitely helped, she said.

The family shares a love for music, and music is always playing in their house. When they were younger, Okuda did feel a bit sad when her daughter and son would see her off at the door, singing, “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s work she loves to go,” to the tune in Walt Disney’s “Snow White.” These days, they joke maybe she’ll win the Nobel for the MT-40.

A more recent Casio technology Okuda has worked on is Music Tapestry, which translates music being played into a fluid visual image on the computer. Flowers float and swirl in time to the notes. Circles, squares and triangles dance about on the screen. Its sale date is undecided.

She doubts any of the reggae musicians know she is behind the MT-40. And how her MT-40 became part of such great music is nothing short of “a miracle,” she said.

“If I can ever meet them, I just want to express my deep gratitude. I want to tell them thank you so much for finding the rhythm and for using it,” she told The Associated Press.

Casio still sells keyboards. The CT-S1000V, set to go on sale in March, turns words into vocaloid-like singing. The smaller portable versions come with dozens of preset rhythms.

In the 2010 model, the rock pattern was called “MT-40 riddim” in honor of where it all began.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

How to have an authentic Japanese experience

With the pandemic beginning to recede in many places, the world of tourism is reemerging slowly. Travelers who were forced to cancel trips are beginning to dust off those plans. After a life changing pandemic experience, many potential travelers are considering their bucket list tours. Japan is one of the...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Let’s spouge! Discover the funky joy of the greatest forgotten music genre

Few artists have ever had the audacity to create a national music genre from scratch. This is what the Barbadian singer Jackie “Manface” Opel set out to do in 1968 – and more or less what he did. Born Dalton Bishop in 1938, Opel escaped a poverty-stricken background in Bridgetown to become celebrated as the greatest singer Barbados had ever produced to that point: a multi-talented entertainer with a multi-octave voice, who sang soul, calypso, gospel, R&B and ska, performed handstands on stage, doubled on sax and wrote hit songs on demand.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 International Songs Heating the Global Airwaves

Now and then, a musical artist will release a single so powerful that it’s felt across the world. The artists nominated at the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding International Song” did just that, whether it was Wizkid and Tems teaming for “Essence”, which dominated the summer, or Tiwa Savage and her collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer Brandy for their single “Somebody’s Son.” Ahead of this year’s ceremony, check out these five songs that are not only nominated but heating the global airwaves.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Gregory Isaacs
Person
Shaggy
Complex

Russ Millions, Buni & YV’s “Reggae & Calypso” Is An Essential Listen

After a whirlwind 2021, Russ Millions kicks off 2022 with new single “Reggae & Calypso”, this time drafting in his brother, Buni, and fellow South London rapper YV to assist on the party-starting drill cut—the first release on his new label, One Of A Kind. Following “Body”,...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Skibadee changed the very nature of what it meant to be an MC in the UK

With the untimely deaths of Jamal Edwards and now drum’n’bass MC Skibadee (AKA Alphonso Bondzie), it’s been a rotten week for British music. It’s tempting to say a bad week for Black British music – and certainly their contributions to the development of specifically Black British vernacular musical forms were unparalleled. But both had influence all the way through the underground and mainstream beyond any single genre or scene.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae#World Music#Japanese#G Shock#Jamaican#The Marley Brothers
Esquire

Clarks Reps for Jamaica, and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

To quote the great Bob Marley, “Let’s get together and feel all right.” That’s the message we are trying to convey with the list of the best menswear releases this week. We’re starting off with a capsule shoe collection by Clarks, inspired by Marley’s home nation. We also have a shirt by Acne Studios and artist Rabin Huissen that speaks to the soul. Illustrator Oliver Jeffers has designed shoes with Feit that remind us of our favorite children’s books. And Takashi Murakami brings his signature manga-style flowers to New Era caps, adding another collab under his very wide belt. These styles are all about spreading joy and peace, and we definitely need some of that this week.
MLB
The Independent

Song Ji-a: How a ‘fake’ South Korean beauty influencer’s life fell apart after popular Netflix debut

Song Ji-a, “beauty influencer” and fashion’s “it” girl from South Korea, had basked in the limelight with a promising debut on popular Netflix dating show Single’s Inferno.The 25-year-old captivated young Koreans with her screen presence and quickly became a break-out star, not just on the reality show, but also on social media.Ms Song became a popular influencer after her Netflix debut bumped up her Instagram and YouTube followers to 3.7 million and 1.9 million respectively.Known as “Freezia” on social media, Ms Song became famous for her high-street fashion and lifestyle content.Her cushiony stardom, however, lasted for only a short while.The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

NME Radio Roundup 28 February 2022: Fontaines D.C., Mahalia, Future Islands and more

Judging by its formidable first two singles, Fontaines D.C.’s forthcoming third LP ‘Skinty Fia’ already looks set to be a contender for the best album of the year. Last month’s ‘Jackie Down The Line’ was a brilliantly bruising offering from the ever-impressive Dublin band, while their latest single ‘I Love You’ – which lands straight on the NME Radio A List this week – is another powerful gut punch of a tune that belies its seemingly simplistic title.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Azizi Gibson Exposes "Crooks & Castles" On New Single

Maryland-raised, LA-based lyricist Azizi Gibson has not looked back since dropping out of college at the beginning of 2010. Good for at least one, sometimes multiple, projects a year, Gibson's crucial storytelling and elite ability to slither along boom-bap hip-hop production is beloved by his fans. His skill has helped...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Billboard

Why Edgar Barrera’s New Era In Latin Music Is His Biggest Yet — And How He’s Crossing Over to the Mainstream

A unique phenomenon occurred on Billboard’s Latin charts in January 2021: Songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera scored No. 1s on the four genre charts: pop, rhythm, tropical and regional Mexican airplay. The songs were Camilo’s “Vida de Rico,” Maluma’s “Hawái,” Marc Anthony and Daddy Yankee’s “De Vuelta Pa’ la Vuelta” and Christian Nodal’s “Dime Cómo Quieres,” respectively. Eleven months later, Barrera — who is also known as Edge — took home the 2021 Latin Grammy for producer of the year.
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in Australian pigs. Can mozzies now spread it to humans?

With our summer dominated by wet weather and booming mosquito populations, health authorities have been alert to the threat of mosquito-borne disease. One such disease is Japanese encephalitis virus, which has been detected for the first time in southeastern Australia. It has been found in pigs at pig farms in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, indicating the virus is likely circulating in the local mosquito populations, which could infect humans. Ongoing rain and flooding ensures suitable conditions for mosquitoes will persist well into Autumn. What is Japanese encephalitis virus? Japanese encephalitis virus is part of the flavivirus family, closely related to West...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

525K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy