Oti Mabuse is quitting Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.The South African dancer told fans that she “can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been” in a social media post confirming the news.In a statement, the hit BBC dance competition stated: “Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show’s most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.“She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO