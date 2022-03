There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. And while Valentine's Daymay already be here, there's still plenty of time to order some blooms for that special person in your life -- with the help of same-day delivery options, of course! Good thing several speedy flower delivery services are offering major Valentine's Day deals right now that will see any number of picture-perfect bouquets delivered straight to your door -- and just in time for the big night!

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO