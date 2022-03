BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) brings films and filmmakers from around the world to Boulder for a four-day celebration of cinema. It was started 18-years ago by sisters, Robin and Kathy Beeck. (credit CBS) “Well, Kathy and I actually started out as ‘Popcorn Girls’ here in Boulder. We each worked at a different theater in town, so we were able to go see as many movies as we wanted for free,” Robin Beeck explained. That sparked the their love of film, which led them to making their own short films, including a documentary about the frozen dead guy...

BOULDER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO