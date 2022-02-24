Mountain Messenger (Stealth) 2/23/22

Later today, another Northern Californian school district could be changing how they enforce the state's indoor student mask mandate. The Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) in Grass Valley says they will meet this evening to discuss masking and the "need for normalcy." Effective February 22, the school reported that the enforcement of student masking will be accomplished by "educating students and asking them to mask, but no further actions of exclusion from class or school related activities will be taken henceforth." This mandate change comes after students across the state have been protesting mask mandates in school districts, with around 30 students at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley leaving their classes last Tuesday to join an anti-mask protest outside, said Brett McFadden, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

