From Judge Steve Merryday's order today in Navy Seal 1 v. Austin (M.D. Fla.):. Although acknowledging the "presumption that parties' identities are public information," the plaintiffs claim that a privacy interest under governing authority overcomes the presumption. The plaintiffs assert that the privacy of their medical and health information and the privacy of their religious beliefs and practice, as well as the prospect of "stigma, ostracization, retaliation, and other harms," including threats of violence, require the use of a pseudonym.

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO