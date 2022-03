Ohio State had no idea what to expect from Malaki Branham from game to game last month after he followed a scoreless performance with a 35-point splurge. But lately, the freshman guard has become both consistent and dependable, averaging 26.7 points the past three games, and his emergence as an offensive force pairing with E.J. Liddell bodes well for the Buckeyes’ postseason prospects.

