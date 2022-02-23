ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. sued for witness intimidation

By David Edwards
Salon
 5 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. has been officially served with court papers in a lawsuit brought by former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for witness intimidation and retaliation.

Vindman announced earlier this month that he is also suing Rudy Giuliani, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn.

Vindman has accused the defendants of "an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation" in connection to his role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

"This campaign of intimidation and retaliation has had severe and deeply personal ramifications for Lt. Col. Vindman," the lawsuit claims. "It also left a stain on our democracy."

Court documents indicated that Donald Trump Jr. had been served with the lawsuit on Tuesday.

Vindman is asking the court to award him financial damages.

DonTheCon Loser
4d ago

DonTheCon and family are lifelong thugs. It catches up to you eventually. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. I can’t wait to see him without professional makeup and hair stylist.🤣

Terry Taylor
23h ago

I wouldn't mind if Jr went to jail first. it would be a start for the American people to finally see some Justice for this family of criminals

Greg Myers
3d ago

If Junior’s anything like his father, it probably left a few more unmentionable stains as well!

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salon

