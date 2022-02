State officials say nearly 15-thousand applications have been sent in to a debt-relief program for Pennsylvania-licensed nurses. Funding for the Student Loan Relief for Nurses program comes from the state's share of federal American Rescue Plan dollars and offers up to 75-hundred dollars in student loan debt relief per nurse. Governor Wolf has designated that five-million-dollars be made available for the program. He's also asked the legislature to increase that amount by 35-million as part of a larger initiative. The deadline for licensed nurses to apply is March 1st.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO