Brad Pitt Just Announced The Most Shocking Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie—We Didn't See It Coming!

Splash News

Things are seemingly going from bad to worse in the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce proceedings, as the 58-year-old Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actor is taking his ex-wife to court yet again, this time for selling her share of their French vineyard without his knowledge or permission. Yikes!

According to reports, the Fight Club actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife claims that she sold her stake of Chateau Miraval – which she and Pitt bought in 2008, and is also where they got married five years later – to a spirits manufacturer owned by Russian businessman, Yuri Shefler. The pair once dubbed Brangelina reportedly agreed not to sell any part of the Miraval estate, which can be found in the village of Correns in south-east France, without consulting with or seeking permission from the other, so it appears that the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress has gone against her word!

The lawsuit, which was reportedly filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 17th, said that the Inglorious Basterds star worked hard to make the vineyard "one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rose wine," and the sale will undoubtedly cause "gratuitous harm" to Pitt, who had "poured money and sweat equity into the wine business."

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," the lawsuit also claimed, in reference to the Maleficent actress. Although the lawsuit claims that Jolie didn’t receive Pitt's permission to sell her stake, it does claim that the Eternals actress "informed Pitt in writing" of her decision to sell to Shefler back in January 2021, which she said was a "painful decision" that she had made "with a heavy heart." Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury, so we await the next steps with baited breath!