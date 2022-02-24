ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Just Announced The Most Shocking Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie—We Didn't See It Coming!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SC98T_0eNMPok700
Splash News

Things are seemingly going from bad to worse in the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce proceedings, as the 58-year-old Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actor is taking his ex-wife to court yet again, this time for selling her share of their French vineyard without his knowledge or permission. Yikes!

According to reports, the Fight Club actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife claims that she sold her stake of Chateau Miraval – which she and Pitt bought in 2008, and is also where they got married five years later – to a spirits manufacturer owned by Russian businessman, Yuri Shefler. The pair once dubbed Brangelina reportedly agreed not to sell any part of the Miraval estate, which can be found in the village of Correns in south-east France, without consulting with or seeking permission from the other, so it appears that the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress has gone against her word!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FWn9_0eNMPok700

The lawsuit, which was reportedly filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 17th, said that the Inglorious Basterds star worked hard to make the vineyard "one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rose wine," and the sale will undoubtedly cause "gratuitous harm" to Pitt, who had "poured money and sweat equity into the wine business."

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," the lawsuit also claimed, in reference to the Maleficent actress. Although the lawsuit claims that Jolie didn’t receive Pitt's permission to sell her stake, it does claim that the Eternals actress "informed Pitt in writing" of her decision to sell to Shefler back in January 2021, which she said was a "painful decision" that she had made "with a heavy heart." Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury, so we await the next steps with baited breath!

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
Elle

Quentin Tarantino Learned The First Rule Of Directing Brad Pitt: Don't Tell Him How To Take His Shirt Off

Somewhere, in every intro-level college film course, there really should be a day on the syllabus marked, 'Brad Pitt Shirtless in Movies'. When you tally how many blockbuster films the guy has taken his shirt off in, you get to thinking it’s a fundamental part of the modern moving image—think of Fight Club, Troy, Allied, Fury, Snatch and most recently, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Shocking#French#Fight Club#Russian#Miraval#Inglorious Basterds
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Suffers From Arthritis? The Eternals Star’s Hands Allegedly Deformed

Angelina Jolie allegedly suffers from arthritis. Angelina Jolie recently stepped out in public alongside her daughter, Zahara to show her support for domestic abuse victims. The actress gave a speech to promote the Violence Against Women Act while in Washington D.C. During last week’s event, Angelina Jolie’s hands didn’t capture...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy