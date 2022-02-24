Topeka teen charged with multiple sex crimes

Shawnee County authorities have charged a Topeka West High School student who was the subject of protests from other students with 11 sex-related crimes.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says he will ask a judge to charge the student as an adult because of the serious nature of the crimes. The student's name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Kagay says the 11 charges involve five alleged victims. Topeka West High School students staged a protest on Sept. 17 because of what they called a lack of response to allegations that the male student had sexually assaulted a female student in July.