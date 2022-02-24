ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka teen charged with multiple sex crimes

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzmgP_0eNMPnrO00

Shawnee County authorities have charged a Topeka West High School student who was the subject of protests from other students with 11 sex-related crimes.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says he will ask a judge to charge the student as an adult because of the serious nature of the crimes. The student's name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Kagay says the 11 charges involve five alleged victims. Topeka West High School students staged a protest on Sept. 17 because of what they called a lack of response to allegations that the male student had sexually assaulted a female student in July.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Topeka West High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

Four dead in Linn County crash

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday. According to The Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle was heading north on U.S 69. The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting an icy patch on the roadway.
LINN COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
974
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy