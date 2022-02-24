MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday
The declaration from MLB came after another day of minor moves. Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.
The declaration from MLB came after another day of minor moves. Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.https://wivb.com
Comments / 0