H.E.R. Shows Us The 'Best Part' Of Living Black!

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer–musician H.E.R . brought the vocals, a guitar, and a glistening green suit to iHeartRadio's Living Black! Celebration this week.

The Oakland native captivated the crowd with a live performance of her 2021 sultry bop "Damage." The song drums up sonic nostalgia with its samples of Herb Alpert featuring Lisa Keith and Janet Jackson 's 1987 hit "Making Love in the Rain."

On stage, H.E.R. sported a silky green pants suit, towering heels, and a glittery version of her signature accessory: sunglasses. H.E.R. slowed things down a bit, kicking off her wildly popular duet "Best Part" while playing guitar.

The "Slide" singer is certainly keeping busy, recently jumping on a track with fellow Bay Area native, Saweetie . In June, she released her critically acclaimed Back Of My Mind album and will be launching a 19-date tour by the same name this year.

H.E.R was just one of several stunning performances for iHeartRadio's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T. Ari Lennox , Big Sean , Lizzo , and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage for the celebration. Special guests including Alicia Keys , J. Cole, John Legend , Saweetie and more were in attendance. If you missed it, catch the full show on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel on March 6th.

BIN: Black Information Network

