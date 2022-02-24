Thursday Early Morning Forecast: Freezing rain increasing, highest impacts west of HWY 271

THIS MORNING: Rain and light freezing rain at times, a 60% chance, and increasing between 4-6 AM. The freezing rain expected west of HWY 271 and west of HWY 69. Cold. Lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s in central and north areas, middle 30s in southern counties. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TODAY: Freezing rain through 9 AM, then transitions back to rain. However, far NW counties could continue to see freezing rain into the afternoon. Elsewhere, all rain. A 60% chance. The freezing line shifts northwest of East Texas into the DFW area, meaning our precipitation changes back to liquid by midday. High: 36 (lower 40s south). Wind: NW 10 mph. Thursday night, the rain could mix with sleet in Deep East Texas as the precipitation clears out, but impacts are not expected.

FRIDAY: Colder and cloudy. A 20% chance of rain, 30% by evening. Low: 28. High: 43. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% to 60% chance of rain. Cloudy and cold. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with the sun returning. Low: 33. High: 56. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY (MARCH 1): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds mix but warm. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

