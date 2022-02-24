ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Early Morning Forecast: Freezing rain increasing, highest impacts west of HWY 271

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DecPv_0eNMNdg200

Wintry precipitation likely today.
More information here.

THIS MORNING: Rain and light freezing rain at times, a 60% chance, and increasing between 4-6 AM. The freezing rain expected west of HWY 271 and west of HWY 69. Cold. Lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s in central and north areas, middle 30s in southern counties. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TODAY: Freezing rain through 9 AM, then transitions back to rain. However, far NW counties could continue to see freezing rain into the afternoon. Elsewhere, all rain. A 60% chance. The freezing line shifts northwest of East Texas into the DFW area, meaning our precipitation changes back to liquid by midday. High: 36 (lower 40s south). Wind: NW 10 mph. Thursday night, the rain could mix with sleet in Deep East Texas as the precipitation clears out, but impacts are not expected.

FRIDAY: Colder and cloudy. A 20% chance of rain, 30% by evening. Low: 28. High: 43. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% to 60% chance of rain. Cloudy and cold. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with the sun returning. Low: 33. High: 56. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY (MARCH 1): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds mix but warm. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0eNMNdg200

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man sentenced to 50 years in death of 3-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday morning for his role in a child abuse case after originally being charged with capital murder. In a case that Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman called “highly emotional,” 41-year-old Manuel Williams will likely spend the rest of his life […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to 60 years for murder of cousin

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An Atlanta, Texas, man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Feb. 17, for first-degree murder, a felony offense, according to the Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. A Cass County jury sentenced Lorenza Deondra Andrews, 30, to 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division. […]
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Director of an East Texas cemetery association arrested

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who is the president of the White Oak Cemetery Association was arrested Thursday, according to White Oak police. The department said that 60-year-old Douglas Andrew Burks, a Harleton native, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted more than one year. That investigation was conducted […]
WHITE OAK, TX
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#East Texas#The East Texas Storm Team
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for stealing beer from East Texas Walmart

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Police in Henderson are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft. The department wrote that security camera footage captured a man allegedly stealing multiple cases of beer from the local store. The statement did not include a date from when the robbery occurred. If you recognize […]
HENDERSON, TX
MLive

Freezing rain forecast for Saginaw, Bay City, Midland areas

Another large, day-long storm system is heading toward Michigan. The Saginaw Valley area will be in a zone of freezing rain. The farther north you are in the Saginaw Valley, the more freezing rain accumulation you will have. The precipitation won’t start until late this evening. Here is the radar...
San Angelo LIVE!

Freezing Rain Returns to the Concho Valley Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO, TX – Freezing rain will be returning to the Concho Valley tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather Service of San Angelo, light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may develop across portions of the area on Saturday morning. The affected area will mainly be east of a Sweetwater, down to San Angelo, and along the Sutton County line.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain changing to freezing rain at times Wednesday

Wintry precipitation likely Wednesday into Thursday.More information here. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Light precipitation increases toward morning. Some precipitation may feature a rain/freezing rain mixture across west-northwest areas. Chances at 20% to 30%. Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s, with near-freezing temperatures in our west-northwest counties, while Deep East Texas has 40s to near […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Drier and more pleasant weather returns as we close out February and welcome in March. Overnight lows will still be cold, as we were near freezing on Monday morning, we will be in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. But, one of this week’s weather headlines will be […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy