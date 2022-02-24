Police: Man dead after shooting in south Austin

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot in south Austin Wednesday evening.

Austin Police were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 710 East Ben White Boulevard, on a "shoot-stab hotshot" call. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year old man who had suffered one or more gunshot wounds to the chest. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased a few minutes later.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, with several witnesses in the area. Police are also canvassing for surveillance video and other footage that may be available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call APD's Homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is being investigated as Austin's 12th homicide of 2022.