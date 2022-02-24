ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Will Russia-Ukraine conflict go nuclear? Experts answer

By Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlLY5_0eNMNWRp00

( NewsNation Now ) — The crisis between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate globally amid fears of a mounting war.

So far this week alone: Kyiv recalled its ambassador to Russia and considered breaking all diplomatic ties with Moscow; Russia said it would evacuate personnel from its embassy in Ukraine; dozens of nations further squeezed Russian oligarchs and banks out of international markets; Germany halted a lucrative pipeline deal ; the U.S. repositioned additional troops to NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia; and the top U.S. diplomat canceled a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

There’s a lot going on and the situation is changing rapidly, so we’ve asked experts your most common questions:

Psaki confirms Biden-Putin meeting off the table

Could this lead to a nuclear worldwise war?

“Both countries, the United States and Russia, with the most nuclear weapons are pretty adamant about not using them. They haven’t threatened them against each other. What is more likely is what I mentioned earlier, is that this conflict would spiral out of control because another country might decide to invade another country due to the precedent that Russia is setting.

“Also the major food shortages that can happen from both Ukraine and Russia. Both are major supply countries of grain throughout the world. If something were to happen with that, you know, I can’t imagine what would happen especially to countries around the equator, which don’t have that natural grain-making capacity for themselves. That leads to riots that lead to governments destabilizing. That’s what starts World War III. It’s not, you know, don’t focus on the big weapons, focus on governments destabilizing.” —  Director of Communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Andrij Dobriansky said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

Will the U.S. send troops into Ukraine since they’re not part of NATO?

“That seems like a very far-fetched scenario. The president, on down to every member of the administration, secretary of defense, secretary of state, it’s just unrealistic to think that the United States is going to send in troops into Ukraine to fight Russian forces. There have been small American units, the Florida National Guard most recently, on training missions that rotate in and out of Ukraine. They have since been taken out. The idea of what President Biden himself has called World War III, pitting American troops against Russian military in a head-to-head fight over Ukraine seems like it’s very, very improbable at this moment.” — NewsNation’s DC Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira says.

What is the history in the regions where Russia has moved troops? What do the people in those regions want?

“Ukraine was a province, a republic more specifically, in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the USSR, which obviously folded in 1991,” Viqueira said. “That’s when Ukraine gained its independence.”

As of the relationship between Ukraine and Russia, it has evolved in the more than 20 years since Ukraine has become its own nation, things have changed. More than 40% of all trade is with the European Union compared to just 8% with Russia.

It’s even starker when you look at the opinions of those born before or after independence in 1991. Eighty-seven percent of those born after 1991 identify as Ukrainian while 21 percent of those born before 1991 call themselves “Soviet people.”

At a glance: The Donbas region

But this does vary by region – 80% of Western Ukrainians want to be economically tied to the E.U. versus just 26% in eastern Ukraine. Two eastern Ukrainian regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — have become a flashpoint in escalating tensions with Russia. Putin recognized the independence of the two separatist regions in a provocative move that the U.S. and its allies saw as a sign of an imminent invasion.

“If you listen to Vladimir Putin, he says that all of Ukraine has been part of motherland Russia, since back during the Tsar time. The grievances that Vladimir Putin has goes back hundreds of years. Now, just because Vladimir Putin says it doesn’t make it true,” NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said on “ Morning in America.” “Ukraine is an independent country, the Soviet Union, when it dissolved, now Russia and the United States both recognized the territory that we see now commonly referred to as Ukraine, as Ukraine with Kyiv as its capital. So this concept that Vladimir Putin puts out that, ‘Oh, this really was always part of Russia,’ is simply his talking points.”

Why does Putin want Ukraine?

Besides the history between the two countries , another reason the Kremlin wants Ukraine is because of the resources the country has, including mineral wealth and manufacturing brawn in the Donbas.

Russia-Ukraine conflict raises health concerns for nuclear war

“He [Putin] wants Ukraine for a number of reasons. Number one, he wants their helium, it’s used in a lot of industrial uses, he wants some of their other minerals,” Vittert said. “He wants their uranium, something that’s used in nuclear weapons. So Ukraine is an extraordinarily valuable area, also very valuable for farming and for food. So it’s hard to sort of allow him to set the agenda and the talking points that somehow this is part of Russia, and he’s just taking back what is rightfully his. He’d like you to believe that but the facts don’t really support it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

MOSCOW (AP) — Tatyana Usmanova didn’t believe a war between Russia and Ukraine would break out, so when she woke up to the news of Vladimir Putin ordering an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, she thought it was just a bad dream. “For some...
PROTESTS
NEWS10 ABC

Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. The decision, which was criticized by Moscow, is a significant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Leland Vittert
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Material#Newsnation#Russian#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy