ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Border wall becomes part of outdoor church during weekly services

By Salvador Rivera
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPmR2_0eNMNTne00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Every Sunday afternoon, dozens of people hike for about 40 minutes to reach one of the most iconic spots along the southern border so they can pray with fellow parishioners standing on the other side of the border barrier.

They’ll use microphones, cellphones, iPads and even yell back and forth to communicate and participate during the church service.

They’ve been doing this for 10 years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSY2t_0eNMNTne00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orDNp_0eNMNTne00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdQ47_0eNMNTne00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTgAM_0eNMNTne00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fryxn_0eNMNTne00
Images of people gathering at Friendship Park where they can interact with loved ones and friends on the other side of the border barrier. (Courtesy: Maria Teresa Fernandez)

This all happens on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Border Field State Park, which is operated by the state of California.

“We’ve had to resort to what we’ve learned during the pandemic, Zoom, Facebook Live, intercom systems, telephones and microphones, so we’re even yelling now during the Mass from one side to the other,” said Alexis De Bram.

Idea to remove part of border barrier for binational park gaining momentum

Ideally, according to De Bram, they would like to get closer to a particular section along the border barrier known as Friendship Park where people had gathered for decades prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this piece of real estate remains off-limits per the Border Patrol, which oversees access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gx27x_0eNMNTne00
Alexis De Bram is a supporter of Friendship Park. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We’ve begged Border Patrol to please open Friendship Park and they deny it, they refuse to open Friendship Park,” said De Bram. “Over decades, people come here to connect with friends, relatives, people come here from many miles away, Chicago, Denver, and they drive to meet with their relatives and loved ones. Then the wall started going up and we were limited to Saturdays and Sundays four hours a day, but now there’s no way for people coming from anywhere to join their loved ones.”

The Border Patrol has said it doesn’t have the personnel to safely monitor access, and that for the time being, Friendship Park will remain closed.

“We used to do yoga, guitar lessons, dancing lessons, the binational garden was here, the same plants on this side are on the Mexican side, but Border Patrol refuses to let us in,” said De Bram. “All we’re asking for is that they open it once or twice a month.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Although Border Patrol did not respond to a request for comment about the likelihood of opening Friendship Park, it has stated in the past that it continues to consider opening the area once again, but that for now, it’s just not possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Sports
WWLP

Longtime South Texas congressman tries to hold Democratic seat against progressive challenger

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) -- Texas' 28th Congressional District primary election of Democratic border candidates on Tuesday will be one of the most followed races in the country. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent, is trying to hold on to his party's nomination following a raid of his home and offices by the FBI in January. He has not been charged with a crime, but his challenger, Jessica Cisneros, has touted the raid in TV commercials campaigning for the South Texas border seat.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Border Wall#Border Barrier#Border Report#Facebook Live#The Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
WWLP

Liquor stores in US, Canada refusing to sell Russian vodka

In addition to official government sanctions, bars and liquor stores across the U.S. and Canada are attempting to economically hurt Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine by refusing to sell Russian vodka and other Russian liquor.
DRINKS
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy