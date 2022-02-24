ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New names suggested for over 660 US sites to remove derogatory term

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12127Q_0eNMLnQs00

(NEXSTAR) – Federal officials have released a list of possible replacement names for more than 660 geographic features in the U.S. that currently have “squaw” in the name. It’s the latest step in the process to remove derogatory terms from the names of federal lands.

In a November order , Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland declared “squaw” a derogatory term. She also began the process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. The list of those features to be renamed was released Tuesday.

Pasco Co. elementary school substitute teacher accused of molesting students, deputies say

Experts have said the word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman. Over time, it became a term “used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women,” federal officials explained.

A database maintained by the Board on Geographic Names reports there are more than 650 federal lands containing that term in their names.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

The agency is planning three virtual meetings to consult with tribes in March, and written comments will be accepted through April 24.

A 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force is now recommending replacements for those geographic features that still have “sq—” in their names. It also will be up to the task force to prioritize the list of replacement names and make recommendations to the Board on Geographic Names before it meets later this year.

The U.S. Geological Survey has released a list of five candidate names for each feature. The more than 660 sites are scattered throughout Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, and many other states.

Replacements for Florida’s Squaw Pond, for example, include Gardners Praire, Forts Bear Hole, Greens Bear Hole, Indian Praire, and Sellers Praire.

Police searching for gunman who opened fire into a crowd in St. Petersburg parking lot

Proposals for renaming some sites have already been submitted to the Board on Geographic Names. Among those are multiple features in Utah’s Duchesne County, which have submitted proposals seeking to replace “Squaw” with “Native” to create “Native Basin,” “Native Basin Creek,” “Native Lake,” and “Native Peak.”

You can see the full list of recommended replacements here .

According to the Department of the Interior, the Task Force will recommend replacements for all of the features to the Board on Geographic Names in the coming months, starting from the list of five candidate names.

Both the Secretary of the Interior and the Board on Geographic Names have previously nixed other derogatory terms. In the 1960s and 70s, derogatory terms related to Black and Japanese people were eliminated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Proposal to nix derogatory term targets more than 660 U.S. sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal officials have come up with a list of potential replacement names for hundreds of geographic features in three dozen states that include the word “squaw,” kicking off a public comment period that will run through late April. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The U.S. looks to replace a derogatory name used hundreds of times on federal lands

The Department of the Interior is moving forward with plans to remove a name the department declared to be derogatory from federal lands. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formed a task force and declared the word "squaw" derogatory in November 2021. Now, the department is seeking public comment on name replacements for the more than 660 geographic features that contain the word.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Squaw#Pasco Co#Algonquin#Indigenous#Tribes
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

13 New Mexico locations to be renamed to remove offensive term

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thirteen sites in New Mexico will be renamed to remove a word many Native Americans find offensive. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has ordered the 660 spots across the country that contain the word “squaw” to be renamed. “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WFLA

WFLA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy