2 Chicago school systems make different decisions on masks as mandates ease

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — When the city of Chicago lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate on Monday, the city's two biggest school systems will have very different responses.

Chicago's archdiocese confirmed Wednesday that it will lift its remaining mask mandates on Monday. Officials cited lower coronavirus infection rates and noted that no classes have been on COVID-19 quarantine all month.

“With this decision, all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago will be mask

optional, effective Monday,” officials announced.

In contrast, Chicago Public School leaders said they'll stay the course and will continue to require masks, for now.

Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle addressed the issue at his panel’s meeting, even as some parents urged the board to make CPS buildings mask-optional for students.

Nancy Griffin, a CPS parent who co-founded a group called the Chicago Parents Collective, told board members that without specific goals for vaccination and positive cases their decisions on masks appear arbitrary.