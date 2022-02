A new community space and sensory gym designed with a neurodiverse population in mind, is about to open on Fuller Road in Colonie. In this episode of Upstate Issues, Lisa Audi and her daughter Carabelle, talk about why she decided to open Bring on the Spectrum and her mission to offer social, recreational and lifestyle activities for individuals of all ages and abilities. Audi talks about what will be offered in the gym and her goal to make sure there is community involvement in organizing and hosting events in the community space. Activities will include art, yoga, music, fitness, Improv, Zumba, e-sports, movie nights and more with an intention that people of all ages will enjoy community engagement. Audi says the community space will be a game-changer.

COLONIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO