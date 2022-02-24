ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Animal Shelter seeks donations for upcoming Fur Ball

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Fur Ball Committee is seeking auction donations for the upcoming Fur Ball – “Jurassic Bark” – to be held on Saturday, April 23, at Little America Hotel and Resort.

Popular items in the past have included travel packages or “experiences,” such as a tandem skydive or celebrations for a group. Gift baskets, estate jewelry, the latest tech gadgets and items that appeal to men, as well as toys for children, do well. And, of course, items for our pet friends are always welcome.

Items will need to be donated by April 5.

For more information, or to drop off an item, contact Sue Castaneda at the shelter, 307-269-0970 or scastaneda@caswyo.org.

Tickets and table reservations are being taken now by registering at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org . The website also features a list of items shelter staff are hoping to receive for various packages.

