Iowa officer was justified in fatal shooting, report says

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The shooting of a burglary suspect in Sergeant Bluff in January was justified, authorities said.

Officials held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the findings after investigating the deputy-involved shooting on January 12. Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings outlined the events that took place that evening.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputies Devin Groenhagen and Eric Fay responded to a report of a burglary on Jan. 12 just before 6 p.m. at Woodford Mobile Home Park. Arriving at the scene, they heard shouts from a man and woman. The man, identified as Michael Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff, then came at them at a rapid pace with a tire iron raised, Jennings said.

Groenhagen took a few steps back and pulled out his taser while Fay was unable to, drawing his gun. Jennings said Fay shouted commands to Meredith, which were ignored. Meredith then hit Fay on the left forearm with the tire iron. It is at that time that Fay fired his gun twice, hitting Meredith once.

Jennings reported the reasoning for the use of deadly force was justified. He said that it was only when Fay felt his life was in danger that he fired his gun.

“It was reasonable under the circumstances known to Deputy Eric Fay for him to fear for his safety,” Jennings said. “The investigation revealed that it was only when Deputy Fay was put in position of being rapidly advanced upon by Michael Meredith and being struck by Michael Meredith by the four-way tire iron causing Deputy Eric Fay to fear for his life that he acted with the use of deadly force. Therefore, the death of Michael Meredith is determined to be a justifiable homicide under the laws of the state of Iowa.”

He added that authorities conducted a thorough review of the incident, saying it’s not easy circumstances for anyone.

Bodycam footage has been provided by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and can be viewed below. The video has been edited to meet KCAU 9 standards.

Sheehan stated that a review of the incident by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office found there were no policy violations by deputies Groenhagen and Fay during the incident.

he said the vents of that day changed many lives forever, adding that the deputies were forced in a life and death situation with about four seconds to act.

“No law enforcement officer wants to be forced to take actions that were taken that evening, but I thank God there are men and women willing to place themselves in harm’s way to keep our citizens safe,” Sheehan said.

Fay has had 12 years of law enforcement of experience and joined as a deputy for Woodbury County in 2020. Fay was placed on paid-administrative leave and still is as of Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.