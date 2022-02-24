ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Iowa officer was justified in fatal shooting, report says

By Wesley Thoene, Laila Freeman
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoj41_0eNMFo6L00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The shooting of a burglary suspect in Sergeant Bluff in January was justified, authorities said.

Officials held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the findings after investigating the deputy-involved shooting on January 12. Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings outlined the events that took place that evening.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputies Devin Groenhagen and Eric Fay responded to a report of a burglary on Jan. 12 just before 6 p.m. at Woodford Mobile Home Park. Arriving at the scene, they heard shouts from a man and woman. The man, identified as Michael Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff, then came at them at a rapid pace with a tire iron raised, Jennings said.

Iowa DPS identify man shot in Sergeant Bluff incident

Groenhagen took a few steps back and pulled out his taser while Fay was unable to, drawing his gun. Jennings said Fay shouted commands to Meredith, which were ignored. Meredith then hit Fay on the left forearm with the tire iron. It is at that time that Fay fired his gun twice, hitting Meredith once.

Jennings reported the reasoning for the use of deadly force was justified. He said that it was only when Fay felt his life was in danger that he fired his gun.

“It was reasonable under the circumstances known to Deputy Eric Fay for him to fear for his safety,” Jennings said. “The investigation revealed that it was only when Deputy Fay was put in position of being rapidly advanced upon by Michael Meredith and being struck by Michael Meredith by the four-way tire iron causing Deputy Eric Fay to fear for his life that he acted with the use of deadly force. Therefore, the death of Michael Meredith is determined to be a justifiable homicide under the laws of the state of Iowa.”

He added that authorities conducted a thorough review of the incident, saying it’s not easy circumstances for anyone.

Bodycam footage has been provided by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and can be viewed below. The video has been edited to meet KCAU 9 standards.

Dakota County Jail expansion idea still under consideration

Sheehan stated that a review of the incident by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office found there were no policy violations by deputies Groenhagen and Fay during the incident.

he said the vents of that day changed many lives forever, adding that the deputies were forced in a life and death situation with about four seconds to act.

“No law enforcement officer wants to be forced to take actions that were taken that evening, but I thank God there are men and women willing to place themselves in harm’s way to keep our citizens safe,” Sheehan said.

Fay has had 12 years of law enforcement of experience and joined as a deputy for Woodbury County in 2020. Fay was placed on paid-administrative leave and still is as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WHO 13

DMPD: Weekend murder victim identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines woman who was murdered over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Randi Light, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Police say Light was killed by 33-year-old Clarence Reed. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Doorbell camera leads to arrest in West Des Moines shooting

On Thursday, February 24th at approximately 8:22pm, West Des Moines Police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Maple Grove Villas Apartment Complex located at 8602 Westown Parkway. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses provided Ring Doorbell camera footage showing a male driving into the apartment complex, exiting […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Shots fired at Ankeny officers during traffic stop

ANKENY, IOWA — Two suspects reportedly fired guns at Ankeny police officers as they ran from a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the Ankeny Police Department. In a news release, the department says officers were initially dispatched around 11:00 pm to a report of a large fight at the Prairie Point Apartment complex […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in overnight Des Moines homicide investigation

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man is charged with First Degree Murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Des Moines Police say they were called to the apartment complex in the 2700 block of SW 23rd Street at 1:48 […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Woodbury County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Woodbury County, IA
WHO 13

DNA evidence links suspect to 1982 Iowa cold case death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa used genealogical data to link the 1982 fatal stabbing of a woman to an Illinois trucker who was found shot to death in a shallow grave months later, authorities announced Friday. Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border across the Missouri River from Omaha, […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WHO 13

Workers say Des Moines tire plant part of cyber attack investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bridgestone Americas confirmed to WHO 13 that it is investigating what it described as a “potential security incident” at its facilities. The company wouldn’t confirm the investigation’s impact on the Firestone facility in Des Moines. (Note: Bridgestone Americas is the parent company of Firestone). But workers say the investigation disrupted normal […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Jennings
Person
Michael Meredith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kcau#Woodbury County Sheriff
WHO 13

UPDATE: I-80 cleared of multi-vehicle accident near Altoona

UPDATE — All lanes are back open in the area after more than an hour of lane closures in the area. POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol is responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Altoona on Thursday afternoon. It happened near I-80 and E. […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines woman gives away prom dresses

DES MOINES, IOWA – Prom is only a few months away, and a woman tried to ensure that every teen in the metro could shine on their special day. Sam Swanberg hosted a pop-up prom event on Saturday, in which she donated prom dresses to teens. “Everyone has been having such a stressful few years, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds orders removal of Russian-made liquors in show of Ukraine support

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking action to show the state’s support for Ukraine as it battles invasion from Russia. Monday, Gov. Reynolds announced she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcohols from its purchase list. All delisted products are expected to be posted on the division’s website […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Historic pipe organ company to rebuild in Iowa after fire

LAKE CITY, IOWA — Last summer, 130 years of history went up in flames in Lake City as the historic Dobson Pipe Organ Builders workshop burned to the ground. On Friday the company announced they will rebuild on the same site with plans to re-open by the end of next year. The Dobson workshop in […]
LAKE CITY, IA
WHO 13

Tom Ahart stepping down as DMPS superintendent

DES MOINES, Iowa – A big shake-up is coming to the state’s largest school district. The superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools has announced he is resigning. Dr. Tom Ahart made the announcement at a news conference Monday morning at Central Campus. Des Moines School Board Chair Dwana Bradley also spoke and offered her thanks […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Semi crashes, blocks I-80 in Newton

NEWTON, IOWA — One lane of westbound Interstate 80 is shutdown by a jackknifed semi in Jasper County on Thursday evening. The crashed truck is blocking the inside lane of the interstate just past the Iowa Speedway Drive exit. The crash happened around 4:45pm on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol is on the scene of […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Dr. Tom Ahart and DMPS school board chair holding news conference

DES MOINES, Iowa – The superintendent of the Des Moines School District and the DMPS School Board Chair are holding a news conference Monday morning. The district says Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart and Board Chari Dwana Bradley will host the event at 11:00 a.m. in the boardroom at Central Campus. No information details about the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy