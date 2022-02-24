ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students injured in Albuquerque school bus crash

Salamanca Press
 5 days ago

Several students were taken to a hospital after a school bus rolled over...

Reuters

Russian isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis. Russia's invasion, launched last week, appears not to have achieved the decisive...
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
