Your car may be part of a recall this very moment and you may have no idea. Car recalls happen far more often than you may realize, so it's a good idea to check on your car's status every once in a while. Automakers are required by law to send out recall alerts to owners, which they do by mail, email and sometimes over the phone, but these notices can be pretty easy to miss. Still, keeping tabs on open recalls is actually a very simple process. Remember, whether you purchased a car new or used, or owned it for months or years, open recalls happen all the time -- and you're entitled to a repair for your car, truck or SUV.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO