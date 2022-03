Paper proof of vaccination wasn’t much help in Aruba. To the Editor: Does anybody know why the State of New Hampshire Health System does not have our COVID records on a QR code? Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York all have the COVID vaccine results on the SMART Heath Card System. We go to Aruba and they have a requirement to show your vaccine record with a QR code but don’t allow a paper copy. If you don’t have it on a QR code you must take a test one day before, and taking a test one day before means we have to pay to get it back to be able to fly. I hope that our state motto is not getting in the way.

HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO