Studies show that MIS-C can be dangerous amongst children

The study, led by Professor Per Uhlén, presents a model and mechanism for how the risk gene CACNA1C can affect brain function and the risk of psychiatric illness. At Karolinska Institutet, Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Professor Per Uhlén and colleagues have investigated the role of the calcium (Ca2+) channel gene, CACNA1C, during brain development. Large genetic studies have previously shown that CACNA1C is linked to both bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but as to how remains unresolved. Under normal circumstances, CACNA1C converts electrical activity into intracellular signals consisting of transient or oscillating changes in the cytosolic Ca2+ concentration, regulating critical biological processes in the cell.
