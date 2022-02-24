ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Studies show that MIS-C can be dangerous amongst children

By Dr. Partha Nandi
Tv20detroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — Children’s hospitals across the country are keeping an eye out for MIS-C, which is short for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. The syndrome is an inflammatory reaction and can affect different body parts like...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Vaccination Greatly Reduces Odds of MIS-C in Teens Who Get COVID

Vaccination Greatly Reduces Odds of MIS-C in Teens Who Get COVID. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Early on in the pandemic doctors observed that some children and teens infected with COVID-19 went on to develop a relatively rare, but potentially life-threatening, complication known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Cdc#Mis#Johns Hopkins University#Mis C#Delta
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FUN 107

Southborough Mother Wants to Warn Parents About MIS-C Disease

If you don't know what the disorder Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is, it's probably because it only attacks the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs of three in 10,000 kids, about four to six weeks after they have contracted COVID-19. The young, vibrant life of 11-year-old...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Henry County Daily Herald

As Omicron cases fall, doctors anxiously await possible surge of dangerous child complication MIS-C

After the Omicron coronavirus variant made a record number of US children sick in January, children's hospitals across the United States braced for what has come with every other spike in the Covid-19 pandemic: cases of a rare but dangerous condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, commonly known as MIS-C. But a number of hospitals say the expected surge in cases hasn't showed up -- at least not yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

What to know about MIS-C, a rare inflammatory condition in children

Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of youngsters in the United States have suffered a rare but serious condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The condition, which researchers are still learning about, has been associated with the coronavirus, causing inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes and other organs within weeks after infection or exposure to covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

First Death from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Associated with COVID-19 Reported in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed a child in Wisconsin died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old. There have been 183 MIS-C cases reported in Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first case to result in a death. DHS will not be disclosing any additional patient information to protect privacy and out of respect for the family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News4Jax.com

COVID vaccine can help children avoid ‘devastating consequences’ of MIS-C, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study from the CDC is offering encouraging news for parents about preventing a debilitating condition caused by COVID in kids. Dr. Ana Alvarez, a pediatric infectious disease doctor with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, explained that multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is rare in children who are infected with COVID -- 7,000 kids have been diagnosed with it across the country, but it has been deadly.
KIDS
KGO

Wisconsin child dies from MIS-C, rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19. TheMilwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month. The child was under 10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kait 8

Pets can boost your brain power, study shows

(CNN) - All dog people, cat people, or even if you’ve got a ferret, a fish or a red-eyed crocodile skink, you’re in luck. Having a pet bestie could boost your brain power, CNN reported. A new study shows it could delay memory loss and other kinds of...
PETS
KTUL

CDC study shows some vaccinated children are better protected from COVID-19.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent study shows how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is at keeping children out of the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control released results of a hospitalization study of children and adolescents with COVID. Dr. Dale Bratzler, with the University of Oklahoma, says the CDC's...
TULSA, OK
MedicalXpress

Study shows how a psychiatric risk gene can affect brain development

The study, led by Professor Per Uhlén, presents a model and mechanism for how the risk gene CACNA1C can affect brain function and the risk of psychiatric illness. At Karolinska Institutet, Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Professor Per Uhlén and colleagues have investigated the role of the calcium (Ca2+) channel gene, CACNA1C, during brain development. Large genetic studies have previously shown that CACNA1C is linked to both bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but as to how remains unresolved. Under normal circumstances, CACNA1C converts electrical activity into intracellular signals consisting of transient or oscillating changes in the cytosolic Ca2+ concentration, regulating critical biological processes in the cell.
MENTAL HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DHS warns parents of MIS-C

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The State of Wisconsin reported its first childhood death due to a rare condition related to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said the child died within the past month from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Since it was discovered in 2020,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy