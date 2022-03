Brother Blood is heading to Titans, and the first look at Joseph Morgan as the nefarious DC villain has arrived. Each season of Titans has tried to focus on one or two central threats, with Trigon, Deathstroke, Red Hood, and Scarecrow previously holding down those roles. Next up to put pressure on the Titans is Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood, who is described as an intelligent introvert with a dark side. Morgan previously starred as Klaus Mikaleson in The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. It may be a while before we get to see Morgan in his full Brother Blood costume, this first photo does a good job of setting the mood for his character's dark personality.

TV SERIES ・ 49 MINUTES AGO