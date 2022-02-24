ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

2/23 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Tag Team Battle Royal, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny More.

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Butcher eliminates Alex Reynolds, John Silver then eliminated Blade. The Gunn Boys then eliminated Silver. Ortiz then eliminated one Gunn Brother, Santana eliminated the second. The Gunn Club was the first team fully eliminated. Trent and Chuck Taylor...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Title Match Planned For WrestleMania 38

Every wrestling fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and we can expect some big announcements to be made regarding the WrestleMania card in the weeks to come. It’s been confirmed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Bianca...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Former WWE Star Signing With AEW

They say that anything can happen when you watch professional wrestling, and fans who tuned into AEW Dynamite last week got to see the debut of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews. Fightful Select reports that Buddy Matthews and AEW started having discussions as far back as last fall, but...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Chris Jericho
The Spun

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Announces His Divorce

WWE legend Hulk Hogan took to social media to confirm the rumors regarding his relationship with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” the 2x WWE Hall of Famer announced on social media on Monday, via TMZ Sports.
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker Won’t Be Only WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

As previously reported, Bully Ray suggested during an episode of Busted Open Radio that The Undertaker should be the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year. A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that the idea of the Undertaker being the only inductee was discussed, but ultimately WWE decided against it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy